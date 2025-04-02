Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Issues Earnings Results

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.
Online Vacation Center Trading Down 19.6 %
Shares of ONVC opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Online Vacation Center has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.
Online Vacation Center Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Online Vacation Center
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.