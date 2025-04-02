Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,563 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.83% of Option Care Health worth $31,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,235,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 199,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Option Care Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity at Option Care Health
In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Option Care Health Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Option Care Health
- What is a Special Dividend?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.