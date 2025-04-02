Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 31.3% – Should You Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 31.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,201,791,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 224,728,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

