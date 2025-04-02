Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Issues Earnings Results

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.15 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Orchard Funding Group had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Orchard Funding Group Price Performance

Shares of Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.36. Orchard Funding Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £8.54 million, a PE ratio of 571.43 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

Orchard Funding Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Orchard Funding Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.