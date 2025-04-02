Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $227,268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,926 shares of company stock worth $1,461,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $242.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

