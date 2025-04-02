Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,297,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after buying an additional 262,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,871,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

