Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1964 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

