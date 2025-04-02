Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $94,831,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $16,848,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 30.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 305,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 71,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $228.72 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

