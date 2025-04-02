Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.