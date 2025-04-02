Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 148.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RYAAY opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

