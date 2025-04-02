Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 966 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Post by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 11.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Post by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Post by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Post by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,866.50. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

POST stock opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

