Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.90. 1,654,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,725,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.91%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 127.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.