Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 35,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Painted Pony Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $83.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

