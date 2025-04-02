Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.25%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $122,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,582.36. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,160 shares of company stock worth $143,947. 15.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

