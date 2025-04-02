Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.210-2.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.
Paysafe Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
