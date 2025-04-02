Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 204.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

PKST opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $468.26 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $16.26.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.85. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -321.43%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

