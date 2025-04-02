Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon Sells 20,000 Shares

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at $980,694. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mckinsey Margaret Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of Perpetua Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $200,302.20.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

PPTA opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.75 million, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

