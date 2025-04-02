Perritt Capital Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Drilling Tools International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Drilling Tools International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 31.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Drilling Tools International by 414.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Drilling Tools International by 189.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Drilling Tools International Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTI opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Drilling Tools International Co. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.86.

Drilling Tools International Profile

Drilling Tools International ( NASDAQ:DTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Drilling Tools International Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

