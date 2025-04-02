Perritt Capital Management Inc Has $358,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 910.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

