Perritt Capital Management Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.11% of Mama’s Creations worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mama’s Creations by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAMA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $238.30 million, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

