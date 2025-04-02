Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 68,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.