Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Director Robert F. Williamson III Acquires 38,145 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 38,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $81,630.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,982 shares in the company, valued at $233,221.48. This represents a 53.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CATX

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.