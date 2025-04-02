Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 71,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 44,547 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Pharvaris Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Pharvaris
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pharvaris by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,395,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,714 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 118,408 shares during the period.
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.
