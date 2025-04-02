Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after buying an additional 82,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $497,648,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,131,000 after buying an additional 101,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

