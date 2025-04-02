Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FENG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 5,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,958. The company has a market cap of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

