Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 7,970 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after buying an additional 91,574 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

FITB stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

