Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $317,690,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,725,000 after buying an additional 527,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252,583 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,422,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in M&T Bank by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 807,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,315,000 after acquiring an additional 244,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $176.31 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.03 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average of $192.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.