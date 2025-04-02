PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 20.0% increase from PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
PMBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. 23,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,705. PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52.
PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Company Profile
