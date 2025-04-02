PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PMX stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 110,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,807. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

