Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pintec Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,745. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

