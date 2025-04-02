Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Trading Down 15.7% – Here’s Why

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $279.72 and last traded at $250.95. Approximately 154,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 112,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.98.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 63.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

