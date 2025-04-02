Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Price

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of GL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 54,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.77. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $133.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $1,513,706.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,786.88. The trade was a 41.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,630 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,238,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after acquiring an additional 115,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

