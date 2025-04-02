Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Releases Earnings Results

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.04 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Portmeirion Group had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Portmeirion Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of PMP stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 187 ($2.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.55. Portmeirion Group has a one year low of GBX 121.50 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 269.90 ($3.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Monday.

About Portmeirion Group

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

