Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:PSET opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51.
About Principal Quality ETF
