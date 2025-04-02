Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

