Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 209.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

