Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.08. The stock has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

