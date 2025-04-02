Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $275.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

