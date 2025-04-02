Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $171.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $135.67 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.75 and a 200 day moving average of $170.19.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

