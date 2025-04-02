Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 2,256 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

BATS:EFG opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.