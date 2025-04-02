Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 3,907 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,643,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,597,000 after buying an additional 1,151,344 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,169,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,909,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,838,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

