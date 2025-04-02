Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

