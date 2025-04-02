Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 113.38%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Shares of IPDN opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 11.22. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.