Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 113.38%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of IPDN opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 11.22. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

