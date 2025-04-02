Promising Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – April 2nd

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Expedia Group, Trump Media & Technology Group, and GoDaddy are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares in companies whose primary business models revolve around online platforms that enable content sharing, user interactions, and digital networking. These companies typically generate revenue through advertising, subscriptions, or data monetization, and their stock performance can be highly influenced by trends in technology, consumer behavior, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $99.55. 5,029,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,933. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,327. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $65.88. 4,806,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $10.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.46. The company had a trading volume of 339,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,638. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,583.62, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $699.84 and a 200 day moving average of $661.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,491. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Trump Media & Technology Group stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,467,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,909,232. Trump Media & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $56.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.68. The stock had a trading volume of 644,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.25. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

See Also