ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.90, but opened at $39.26. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 32,559 shares trading hands.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $719.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is a Dividend King?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.