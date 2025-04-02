ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.81. Approximately 336,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 946,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

