ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.81. Approximately 336,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 946,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Boeing Stock Upgraded After Beating Lockheed for Jet Deal
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.