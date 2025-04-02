Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 241,400 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.75% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,131 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,197,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 324,787 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DHC opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $595.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.