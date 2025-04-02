Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Standex International worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

NYSE:SXI opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $154.45 and a one year high of $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.53.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

