Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,009 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 339.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $74,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,109.28. This represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.