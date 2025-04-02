Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.