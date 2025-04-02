Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,567 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,423,000 after buying an additional 54,334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 60.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 46,126 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,329,000 after purchasing an additional 855,070 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

